FG suspends NAICOM’s N4 building purchase, probes process





…Recalls redeployed DFA back to Abuja

…We followed due process-NAICOM management insists

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The controversy surrounding the move by the management of the National Insurance Commission to buy an uncompleted building in Abuja at the cost of N4 billion has taken a new turn, as the Federal Government has ordered the suspension of the purchase until further notice.

Apart from the suspension, the Minister of Finance, whose ministry supervises the agency, has also raised a panel to probe the entire process relating to the purchase of the uncompleted building, which was presented by the management of the commission to the Federal Executive Council as a “Suitable Property for the dual purpose/use for the NAICOM Academy and New Office accommodation” for approval.

The probe panel is headed by the Permanent Secretary of the Finance Ministry and the committee is expected to unravel if due process was indeed followed by the management in trying to buy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper