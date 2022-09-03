Mary: Mother of God and not a goddess





By Fr George Adimike

Various religions of the world, especially the ancient mystery ones, relished the reality of the divine feminine, many of which ranked high in pantheons of nations. The prevalence of these female gods (goddesses) or feminine elements in deities is not geographically circumscribed.

These notable goddesses across mountains and fountains (Ishtar, Hecate, Sekhmet, Kali, Ogwugwu, Ala, Isis, Demeter, Artemis Diana, Gaia, Aphrodite, Venus, Maia, etc.) exerted influence on the religious psyche of peoples and cultures. Some goddesses, like Isis and Demeter, were presented carrying a baby.

This idea of the divine feminine feeds some Christians’ misconceptions about the cult of Mary, considering it a transposition, trans-personification and inculturation of these ancient goddesses. This confused and hostile rhetoric notwithstanding, Mary, by special divine grace, is the mother of God and never the Virginal goddess nor the divine feminine….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper