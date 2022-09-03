Omo-Agege, Yakubu, Owasanoye, others seek end to vote-trading





Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege; the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu; and his counterpart in the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasanoye, among other stakeholders in Nigeria’s electoral process have blamed weak sanctions and poverty for derailing the fight against vote buying and selling in the country.

They raised the concern at a policy dialogue on ‘Addressing Vote Trading in Nigeria from Global Comparative Experiences’ organised by The Electoral Forum in collaboration with the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) and MacArthur Foundation.

According to Omo-Agege, vote trading is an unusual democratic experience, which serves as a clog in the wheel of free choice and democracy.

The DSP, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Otive Igbuzor called for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper