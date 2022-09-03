Serena Williams out of US Open after loss to Tomljanovic





By Emmanuel Okogba

Serena Williams is out of this year’s US Open and probably her last outing after a three set loss to Australian, Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

The 7-5 6-7 (7-4) 6-1 result brings a glittering career with 23 Grand Slams to a likely end.

It took over three hours for the gritty Australian to deliver the knock-out punch to Serena who was beginning to impress, having defeted second seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round.

Serena, 40, waved to all sides of Arthur Ashe Stadium while ‘Simply The Best’ played over the loudspeakers after the defeat as she walked to the net for a handshake.

A teary Serena while addressing the crowd said, “Thank you so much, you guys were amazing. I tried. Thank you Daddy, I know you’re watching. Thanks Mom.

“I just thank everyone that’s here, that’s been on my side for so many years, literally decades, But it all started with my parents and they deserve everything so I’m really grateful for them. And I…





