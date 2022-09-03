U.S. VP, Harris lauds Osinbajo’s leadership on climate change





Vice President Kamala Harris has commended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for providing leadership on climate change.

Osinbajo is in Washington, U.S. to seek global partnerships and support for the recently inaugurated Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP)

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the duo met at the Ceremonial Office at the White House and made remarks to newsmen before the closed session where they discussed bilateral issues.

Harris expressed optimism on Nigeria’s ability to achieve the ambitious goals laid out in the plan.

She welcomed Nigeria’s ETP and applauded Osinbajo’s extraordinary leadership.

“I congratulate you for your example on your ETP which I know pledges carbon neutral energy by 2060, an ambitious goal but important and by your leadership, I have no question that they will be achieved.”

On advocacy for a just energy transition, Harris observed that her Nigerian counterpart had…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper