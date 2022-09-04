2023: Atiku has antidote to Nigeria’s challenges – Oroji





Atiku Abubakar

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, Alhaji

Dodo Oroji says former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has antidote to Nigeria’s myriad of challenges.

Oroji, who spoke to newsmen in Sokoto on Sunday said, ”the PDP presidential candidate would take Nigeria out of its current situation, if elected by Nigerians in 2023 General Elections.

“I am of the belief that Nigerians will massively vote Atiku

during the forthcoming general elections as he is the man to beat.

”PDP is the party to beat during the 2023 polls and Atiku has the sagacity, commitment and wealth of experience to fix Nigeria.

”The country needs a dedicated, workaholic and patriotic personality like Atiku to steer its ship to greater heights.

”Atiku, indeed has the requisite qualifications, experience, political will, local and international connections to diligently take Nigeria to the promised land,” Oroji said.

Oroji, who is also a large-scale…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper