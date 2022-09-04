2023: Go to jail for 20 years if you cause people to vote on religious, tribal basis — Reps’ bill





.

•Grabbing, looting, damaging, destroying ballot boxes, papers, electoral document attract N40m fine

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Twenty years jail term and N40 million fine await anyone who causes people to vote on the basis of religion, community, tribe, language or territorial region in the 2023 general elections, if a bill under consideration at the House of Representatives scales through.

Similarly, any candidate who distills a piece of information that undermines the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, or unity of the Federation and promotes feeling of hate during campaigns, according to the bill, will be jailed for 20 years.

The punitive measures are prescribed and contained in Electoral Offences Commission Bill currently undergoing consideration at the House of Representatives.

The bill, which has already been passed by the Senate, is sponsored by the Chairman of the House Committee on Electoral Matters, Aishatu Dukku, Leader of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper