4 killed, scores injured as Boko Haram invades Ngulde community in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Atleast four people have been killed including the Chief Imam of Gima, with several others sustained various degrees of injury when armed members of Boko Haram terrorists invaded Ngulde Community of Askira -Uba local government area in Borno.

The terrorists according to investigation were only confined in Tuga, a riverine community, but now deserted, and took the advantage of having access to Ngulde, as the roads linking Tuga Garambal, Garkida and some parts of Adamawa, Hawul or Askira- Uba communities remained inaccessible due to flooding and heavy waves.

The terrorists also looted livestock and food items without confrontation, after setting ablaze two vehicles, as Ngulde, is a remote agrarian community situated in some parts of Sambisa Forest.

Our Correspondent learnt that the terrorists numbering over 20, armed with two AK47, Two AA rifles and three locally fabricated double barrel guns with cutlasses invaded the community since…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper