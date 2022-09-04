Al-Makura to APC: Do not underrate other parties

By
Headliners
-
9


Al Makura

Al Makura

…Says contest will not be a walk over

By David Odama

THE  Senator representing Nasarawa-South senatorial district, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has cautioned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against laxity in the next years  general elections warning further that they should not underrate other political parties.

The former governor of Nassrawa state said the 2023 general elections would be tough especially with the insistence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on the introduction of  electronic voting system during the exercise.

The lawmaker spoke during the party’s stakeholders’ meeting convened by Governor Abdullahi Sule at the Government House, Lafia, the state capital recently

According to Almakura,  the ruling APC  must work hard if  the party must capture power at all levels  in 2023.

“The 2023 election  will not be easy, let’s not take for granted that everything is going for us. We have to get up and do the right…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR