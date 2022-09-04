Al-Makura to APC: Do not underrate other parties





…Says contest will not be a walk over

By David Odama

THE Senator representing Nasarawa-South senatorial district, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has cautioned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against laxity in the next years general elections warning further that they should not underrate other political parties.

The former governor of Nassrawa state said the 2023 general elections would be tough especially with the insistence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on the introduction of electronic voting system during the exercise.

The lawmaker spoke during the party’s stakeholders’ meeting convened by Governor Abdullahi Sule at the Government House, Lafia, the state capital recently

According to Almakura, the ruling APC must work hard if the party must capture power at all levels in 2023.

“The 2023 election will not be easy, let’s not take for granted that everything is going for us. We have to get up and do the right…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper