Buhari, Obasanjo, Abiodun eulogise late Mabogunje, bid renowned Geographer farewell

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the late Professor of Geography and Urban Regeneration, Akinlawon Mabogunje as a distinguished public policy expert, an advocate of good governance who was accessible, approachable and extremely humble to all who came across him.

The president stated this at the church service for the burial of the late renowned Geographer, held on Saturday, at Ijebu Ode.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Buhari noted that the late professor was a just man who throughout his life led by example.

He noted further that Mabogunje would live in the minds of many people as a great man for a long time, submitting that he was a decent man who served God with all his heart.

President Buhari, however, expressed his condolences with the family of the late professor, saying that the family should be glad that their late patriarch who lived an accomplished life was well celebrated and a cerebral…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper