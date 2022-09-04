Channel your demands through NASS, Daini tells ASUU





Dr Oluwole Daini, National Programme Coordinator, Teens and Nubile Club (Teenub), an NGO, has urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to channel its grievances to the National Assembly.

He said that seeking legislative solutions on the union’s demands was the best way to handle the recurring ASUU – government face-off and its incessant strikes.

He, therefore, called on the union to take its demands to the National Assembly, in order to establish a legal support through budgetary allocations to meet its needs.

Daini made the call in an interview with a Correspondent of the Newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

The Teenub coordinator also frowned at ASUU’s prolonged strike, adding, ”the union was using a wrong strategy to press home its right demands.

”There are no appropriate laws to back up ASUU’s demands. Legislative support would forestall future deprivations by government.

“If they feel genuinely that there are needs the Federal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper