Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Nwokocha suspended for doping





Nwokocha

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria’s 2022 Commonwealth Games Gold medal winner, Grace Nwokocha has been handed a provisional suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for doping.

Nwokocha who ran Nigeria’s anchor leg in the 4×100 winning women’s relay is included on the list of athletes placed on provisional suspension for various doping offenses.

The athletics body disclosed on its official website on Saturday night that Ostarine and Lingadrol were found in Nwokocha’s sample A urine collected on August 3, 2022, at the Commonwealth Games and she will now be under provisional suspension pending the conclusion of investigations.

Other members of the quarter are Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, and Rosemary Chukwuma.

Nwokocha will now be excluded from any other competition until a final decision is taken at a hearing conducted as per World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper