Delta Assembly to prioritise bills for welfare, security of Deltans — Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

The Delta State House of Assembly has resolved to prioritize consideration of outstanding bills and legislative actions that would enhance the welfare and security of Deltans.

Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori disclosed this while addressing members upon resumption of plenary after four weeks annual vacation.

Oborevwori who is the State PDP Governorship Candidate and National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of States Legislature of Nigeria, reminded members that they have the trust and mandate of Deltans to meaningfully engage the Executive arm of government to ensure good life and prosperity for the people.

According to the Speaker, it is therefore their responsibility to ensure passage of transformative bills and constructive oversight of government spending priorities, stressing that “the state is fortunate to have Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who understands and operates within the ambit of the rule of law”.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper