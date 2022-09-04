Gateway Cargo Airport’ll be ‘viable’ when completed, Abiodun assures





.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government has allayed the fear in some quarters on the viability of the Gateway Agro Cargo Airport, currently under construction, saying the airport will be viable to the economic development of the country when completed.

The State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, who spoke on the project at the weekend, said the viability of the airport was not in doubt as the entire surroundings would be a hub for activities in all spheres.

The new cargo airport is scheduled to launch its first flight by December this year, but fears have been expressed in the aviation sector about the viability of new airports springing up in many states across the country.

This is more so when many older airports belonging to both the federal and state governments are lying idle with little flights.

But the state government said the new cargo airport, apart from being a project with great future prospect is also…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper