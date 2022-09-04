How FG saved Ajaokuta steel industry, reduced dispute cost to $496m – Malami





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal Government has through mediation, settled a long-standing contractual dispute with a foreign investor group in the steel industry, by securing a reduction of the total money in contention from $5.258 billion to $496million, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, has revealed.

Malami, SAN, in a statement that was signed by his media aide, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, and made available to newsmen on Sunday, maintained that the reduction FG secured from the group, represented 91% of the total mediation claim.

He disclosed that the mediation proceedings was under the International Chamber of Commerce’s, ICC, Alternative Dispute Resolution, ADR, framework, led by Mr Phillip Howell-Richardson.

According to the AGF, the settlement agreement came into effect on August 19, 2022.

He said: “Nigeria succeeded in reducing the claim in mediation brought by the international firm of King and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper