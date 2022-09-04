How Tompolo got pipeline surveillance contract — NDDC chief





.

•Tackles critics, says due process followed

By Gabriel Ewepu

FOLLOWING the uproar generated by the oil pipeline surveillance contract awarded to an ex-militant leaders Government Ekpemopolo (aka Tompolo), the Special Assistant on Youth to the Interim Administrator of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Udengs Eradiri, said Tompolo followed due process before the contract was awarded to him.

Eradiri stated this while representing the Interim Administrator, NDDC, Dr Effiong Akwa, at the Gbaramatu Voice 7th Anniversary Lecture/Niger Delta Awards 2022 with theme ‘Oil Politics, Securing National Assets, Dependency, and Diversification’ held in Abuja.

Akwa, who commended Gbaramatu Voice for keeping up the media space and making the Niger Delta proud, promised that the NDDC will do its best to support it to be the flagship of the Niger Delta in the media space.

On the criticism that trailed the announcement of the contract award to a company that Tompolo…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper