NFF: Aisha Falode joins race





The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has declared her intention to join the race for a seat in the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation in the September 30 Elective Congress slated for Benin City, Edo State.

Falode, the only female appointed Executive Committee member of the present NFF, said at the event held for her declaration of intention to contest for exco seat on the NFF held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, that she decided to throw her hat in the ring among the list of Nigerians seeking elective positions into the executive committee of the NFF because of her desire to effectively build up Women’s football both at the league and national team levels.

“I want to be a real stakeholder in Nigeria Football Federation, with real stake and not limited by the status of an appointee. For me I want to be fully involved in the decision-making and implementation of developmental programmes in Nigerian football.

“I want…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper