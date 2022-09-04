NIGERIA: Our shared responsibility





Valentine Ozigbo

As we thank God for August’s many mercies and gifts, we enter September with an increasing sense of hope and promise.

Since 1999, there has never been a time when there was so much promise of a possibility that our shared dream of a Nigeria that works for all of us could come true.

Last month, I took a stand for the values dear to me – justice, equity, and fairness; and made a declaration of conscience concerning the 2023 presidential race. Make no mistake about it; it was an easy decision to endorse the candidacy of His Excellency Mr Peter Obi, just as it was to resign from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the Labour Party. The brilliance of the man, Peter Obi. The passion of the Nigerian youth. The undying love for Nigeria. These, together with my inner moral compass, made it easy.

What is certainly not easy is the task ahead of Nigerians to rescue our country from the demonic shackles of the past that have kept us…





