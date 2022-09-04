No threat to 2023 general election – IGP





By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has stated emphatically that there is no threat to the 2023 General Elections in the country.

He said the conviction “stems from the robust security threat analysis carried out using global best standards to ascertain the trend of expectations for the electioneering processes.

The IGP disclosed this during the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS) in the United States of America and during his meeting with Mr. Todd D. Robinson, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, U.S. Department of State as part of events rounding up his attendance at the UN summit.

A statement by Force PRO, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “During the meeting, discussions centered around enhancing support for the NPF training and capacity building programmes particularly the training of tactical units deployed in the North East and other conflict theatres across the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper