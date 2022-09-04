Obi has no ‘bullion van’ of questionable wealth, Obidients tackle pro- Tinubu group





John Alechenu, Abuja

The Obi-Datti Media Office has lampooned a support group affiliated to the Tinubu-Shettima All Progressives Congress Presidential ticket, for calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission, to disqualify the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, over a phantom claim of violating the Electoral Act on election funding.

While dismissing the claim as “desolate and baseless,” the Obi-Datti Media Office, in a statement made available to newsmen, in Abuja, on Sunday, said the pro- Tinubu group has suddenly realized the futility of their plan to carry on with election business as usual.

The statement read in part, “All of a sudden, the structure-less and social media candidates are now the headache of the ruling party that they now had to fabricate and imagine things they want the electoral Commission to act on.

“Obi’s successful trip abroad which is ostensibly to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper