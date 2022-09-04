Peter Obi’s not after foreign funds, says Labour Party





By John Elechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party, LP, has dismissed news making the rounds that it’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, was abroad to solicit foriegn funding for his campaigns.

National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Abayomi Oluwafemi, gave this clarification in a telephone interview with Vanguard, on Saturday.

He described the speculations that the party was equally seeking foreign funding for its activities as part of the antics of political opponents, who were intimidated by the rising profile of the Labour Party and its presidential candidate.

Oluwafemi said: “It is ridiculous that our political opponents have descended to a new low to insinuate that our party is oblivious of electoral laws.

“For the avoidance of doubt, neither our party nor our candidate is seeking for foriegn funding for any of our activities.

“Our candidate, Mr. Peter…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper