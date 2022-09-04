Strike: Emulate Jonathan, engage ASUU personally, Buhari told





….says strike national embarrassment

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to end the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities’, ASUU, strike by emulating the strategy adopted by former Predident Goodluck Jonathan in November 2013 during which he personally presided over the meeting with the aggrieved lecturers and had the knotty issues resolved.

The Convener of the Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, Joe Bukka who gave the advise Sunday in Makurdi, said it had become imperative for the President to personally step into the matter to have it resolved in the interest of all parties without further delay.

He said “the former President Jonathan’s strategy paid off in November 2013 when the strike at the time lasted for four months and it became obvious that Nigerians resented the government for allowing the strike to linger for that long when the negotiators on the part of the government failed to make any…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper