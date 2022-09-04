Tinubu: More details of working pact with Wike, Makinde, Ortom revealed





.

•’Aggrieved govs won’t leave PDP, but…’

•Source: Why some party govs didn’t work for Atiku in 2019

•Whatever Wike does, PDP will win in 2023 — Ekpenyong

By Charles Kumolu & Dapo Akinrefon

Contrary to the speculation that the Governor Nyesom Wike-led group may defect to All Progressives Congress, APC, following its meeting with the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in London, the camp is pondering remaining in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and work for the APC flag bearer, Sunday Vanguard reliably learned.

The two sides had met a fortnight ago in the United Kingdom (UK), leading to speculations on the next move of the PDP governors comprising Seyi Makinde , Samuel Ortom and Okezie Ikpeazu of Oyo, Benue and Abia states respectively.

Also Read

I’ve solution to Nigeria’s challenges — Tinubu

2023: Afenifere divided over Tinubu /Obi

PHOTOS: Jonathan hosts Tinubu, APC governors

Wike had, upon return from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper