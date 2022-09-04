What coming to my DM will cost you – Chubby Empress





By Ayo Onikoyi

Instagram is fast becoming a platform for business and pleasure. While many videos and pictures abound for one’s pleasure, not all are quite free. This is a reality painted by an Influencer who goes by the name @ChubbyEmpress. In her recent post, and a follow-up to her birthday eye-popping pictures she made it clear what it takes to slide into her Direct Mail (DM).

According to her, every feeling expressed to her has a price-tag attached to it. In fact, a compliment means having to cough out some money.

“ Saying ‘Hi dear’ is N15k . Saying “Hellon Dearie is N20k while “Can I know you better” attracts N15k charge. Wanting my pictures will cost you N80k. And saying “Hello Baby” is N120k because I’m not a baby. Asking me where I’m chatting from will cost you N30k. I admire you dear will cost you 80k with one chicken, a goat and tubers of yam. To tell me you are falling for me will cost N200k,” she posts on her Instagram page.

She also listed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper