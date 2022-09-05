2023: Northern senators, others upset over Wike’s opposition to Atiku — Source





.

…To ‘surprise’ Rivers gov

…Tinubu, Obi mounting pressure on Wike for alliance —Source

…Explains what he really wants

….Reconciliation c’ttee to meet this week

By Dapo Akinrefon & John Alechenu, LAGOS

FOLLOWING his opposition and relentless attacks on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, northern leaders, including senators across party lines, are upset with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Vanguard learned yesterday.

It was learned that the leaders, who initially thought Wike’s tantrums were just political jibes, are now seeing his growing opposition to the PDP candidate as an attack on the north.

Both Atiku and Wike have been engaged in a frosty relationship over the removal of the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

The two leaders also set up a reconciliation committee to resolve their differences but there has been no headway.

Also Read

Tinubu: More…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper