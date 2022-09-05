32 passengers feared abducted in Ondo





...Police confirm 11, say 2 victims rescued

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

No fewer than 32 passengers returning from a burial ceremony in Benin, Edo State were reportedly abducted along Owo/Benin highway, weekend.

But, the state police command said 11 people were abducted and that it rescued two of the victims.

Vanguard gathered that the kidnappers waylaid a convoy of three vehicles at lfon, in Ose council area of the state.

The kidnappers reportedly stopped the coaster bus, which led the convey while other people in the two other buses, who noticed happenings ahead, jumped down from the vehicle and fled into the bush on the highway.

One of those that escaped from the bus informed newsmen that it was a terrible experience.

He said: “We were coming from Benin, in Edo State, when we got to lfon, our driver noticed that the coaster bus which was ahead of us suddenly stopped and our people were alighting from the bus one after the other.

“He notified us in…





