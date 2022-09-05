Akwa Ibom police moves to check crimes on waterways





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Police command has disclosed its plans to mobilize more Marine Police to patrol the waterways in order to check the various crimes and criminality perpetrated by sea pirates.

The Commissioner of Poli ce, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi who made this known to newsmen weekend, listed the affected coastal routes to include Efiat- Mbo, Oron -Calabar, Ibeno -Eastern Obolo, Inen Ekeffe-Ogoni-Bonny Island in Rivers State and other adjoining creeks in the state.

Durosinmi, said the command was aware of activities of sea pirates who have been terrorising Riverine areas in the last three months, noting that reports revealed how sea pirates, armed robbers, kidnappers use waterways from Ekeffe waterfront to penetrate the state to commit havoc and then escape to neighbouring Rivers State.

He pointed out that the command has also received reports of how nefarious activities of sea pirates on the waterways has contributed to both the scarcity and high…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper