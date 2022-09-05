As Nigeria gets set for presidential campaigns





By Chidi Odinkalu

The mantra of candidate Muhammadu Buhari in the campaign that eventually took him to Nigeria’s presidency in 2015 was one word: “Change”. For a fact, it was not original. Thirty-two years before 2015, in the 1983 presidential election, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe’s Nigeria Peoples Party, NPP, first deployed that slogan in their unsuccessful bid to make President Shehu Shagari a one-term president.

The moment then seemed ripe for that message. Under the watch of President Shagari’s National Party of Nigeria, NPN, a unique mixture of poor luck and official criminality conspired to bring Nigeria to its knees. The desire for change seemed very real but then the NPN did not plan to quit power and its opponents were too divided to offer any potent threat. So ,Shagari managed to increase his share of the announced results from 36% in 1979 to 47.5% in 1983. Nnamdi Azikiwe, despite the resonance of his slogan, only ended up with 13.99%.

Muhammadu Buhari,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper