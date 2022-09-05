Daily fuel supply remains 68m litres, NNPC insists





ABUJA—The Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC Limited, has offered to submit itself for forensic audit of fuel supply and subsidy management, insisting that daily fuel supply remained 68 million.

In a statement by Mallam Garba Deen Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, said between January and August 2022, “the total volume of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, imported into the country was 16.46 billion litres, which translates to an average supply of 68 million litres per day.

“Similarly, import in the year 2021 was 22.35 billion litres, which translated to an average supply of 61 million litres per day.”

The NNPC said the average daily evacuation (depot truck out) from January to August 2022 “stands at 67million litres per day as reported by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA),” while “daily evacuation (depot load outs) records of the NMDPRA do carry daily oscillation ranging…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper