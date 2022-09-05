How FG saved Ajaokuta steel industry, reduced dispute cost to $496m —Malami





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Federal Government has, through mediation, settled a long-standing contractual dispute with a foreign investor group in the steel industry, by securing a reduction of the total money in contention from $5.258 billion to $496 million, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, has revealed.

Malami in a statement by his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, yesterday, maintained that the reduction Federal Government secured from the group represented 91 per cent of the total mediation claim.

He disclosed that the mediation proceedings were under the International Chamber of Commerce’s, ICC, Alternative Dispute Resolution, ADR, framework, led by Mr Phillip Howell-Richardson.

According to the AGF, the settlement agreement came into effect on August 19, 2022.

He said: “Nigeria succeeded in reducing the claim in mediation brought by the international firm of King and Spalding, legal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper