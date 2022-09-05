‘I love this boy’: BNXN dedicates Headies Awards to his ‘rival’, Ruger





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar, Daniel Benson “BNXN aka Buju” Monday made an epic statement after winning the Next Rated Artiste’ category at the 15th Headies Award.

The singer who couldn’t hold back his tears during his acceptance speech, shocked many when he dedicated the prestigious award to his rival, River.

Recall the duo had been at loggerheads over who is a better artiste.

At the event, BNXN cried as he equally dedicated the award to his late mom, who died of breast cancer.

BNXN also appreciated everyone that supported his music career and dedicated the award to the other nominees (Ruger, Ayra Starr, Zinoleesky and Lojay).

“This is for Ayra, This is for Ruger, I love this boy,” BNXN said while pointing at the singers.

The Headies Next Rated category is a voting category for the most promising act (with an EP or Album) in the year under review.

The awards held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on Sunday 4th…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper