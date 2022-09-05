Insurance leaders, others to brainstorm on workplace mental health





By Peter Egwuatu

In apparent bid to spur productivity by workers and achieve their potential by promoting positive action for diversity, insurance leaders and mental wellness experts have concluded arrangement to discuss the wellness and mental health in the workplace.

This year’s Dive In Festival, the global event for diversity and inclusion in insurance, will focus on ‘Building Braver Cultures’, calling on the industry to build environments where people feel safe, valued, respected, and free to express themselves.

According to a statement from the organizers, “The insurance professionals and experts have agreed to come together to discuss the theme of mental health during Nigeria’s event “Breaking the Taboo: Wellbeing and Mental Health in the Workplace”, taking place September 28, 2022, at 10 am (WAT).

For the third year running, the festival will take place virtually, allowing worldwide participation to create positive change in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper