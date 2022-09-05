Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail, key to efficient cargo movement — APM Terminals





FG test runs Warri-Agenebode-Ajaokuta rail line

By Godwin Oritse

TERMINAL Manager at the APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, has said the construction of the new standard gauge rail line by the Federal Government is key to supporting the Nigerian economy as it would provide a cost-efficient means of moving cargo inland from the port.

He noted that this is in line with the company’s agenda of making its entire supply chain eco-friendly, by using the synergies of moving more cargo in one go.

Speaking during a media interactive session, Knudsen said APM Terminals is a global terminal operator that has deployed international best practices in facilitating trade in Nigeria.

“While a narrow-gauge railway line connecting to Kano is in operation at the terminal, the construction of the new standard gauge line by the Federal Government will further enhance the delivery of cargo through the rail.

“Once the Standard Gauge becomes operational, we are hopeful that a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper