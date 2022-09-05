My goal is to imbibe transparency, accountability in Lagos finances, says Rhodes-Vivour





Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

By Miftaudeen Raji

Factional governorship candidate of Labour Party, Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has said the core idea behind his run is to imbibe transparency and accountability into the state finances and system of governance.

Rhodes-Vivour made this known on Monday during an interview on The Morning Show of Arise TV.

The factional Labour Party candidate, who expressed concern that Lagos State prides itself in generating so much money from the people, said that it should go with a social contract.

He said, “There should be a direct link between the taxes that you are paying and the value that you are getting from the state.

“We cannot be in a situation where people are being taxed in multiple ways, but there’s no direct benefit to yourself as a resident of Lagos state,” he said.

He added that he also wants to ensure that the transportation…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper