Nnaji ties APC crisis to Tinubu’s campaign fund





By Dennis Agbo

THE gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, Uche Nnaji, has stated that the reason there is crisis in the party in the state and the call by some stakeholders of the party to remove the state chairman, Ugochukwu Agballa, was because of the expected presidential campaign fund.

Nnaji has, therefore, asked both the national leadership of the party and presidential campaign organisation to withhold releasing any campaign fund to Enugu State, stating that they will use their own fund for the Presidential campaign, after which they could be refunded, if they wish.

Last week, some leaders of the party in the state including Senator Ken Nnamani, ex-Governor Sullivan Chime, Minister for foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; VON-DG, Osita Okechukwu among others petitioned the national office of the party to remove the state party chairman, Agballa, alleging exclusion from the party activities.

But speaking to party members…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper