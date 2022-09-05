Only inter-agency collaboration can help contain terrorism financing — DG DSS





.

Soni Daniel, Abuja

As the world rises against terrorism financing and money laundering, the Director General of the Department of State Services, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi Magaji, has said that only a deliberate, conscious and active collaboration among security agencies can help Nigeria contain the rising wave of terrorism financing and money laundering in the country.

The DSS DG, who spoke at a workshop on Terrorism Financing Risk designed for law enforcement agencies and judicial officers in Abuja, pointed out that the changing nature and sophistication of threats have made it imperative for security operatives to be critical thinkers in order to fashion out better and efficient ways to tackle terrorism financing.

The DG, who was represented by his Director of Training and Staff Development, Brown Ekwoaba, said that both money laundering and terrorism financing require the development of a working national strategy for countering the threats posed by the two…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper