Suspend Ayu, arrest Dino Melaye, Fani-Kayode charges INEC, police over PDP primaries





Fani-Kayode

By Biodun Busari

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to suspend the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu.

Fani-Kayode made the call on Sunday via his verified Facebook page alleging that Dino Melaye revealed the election that brought Ayu in as PDP’s chair was faulty.

Read also: Tinubu’s election victory’ll not be annulled, says Fani-Kayode

Melaye is PDP chieftain and spokesperson of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign.

Fani-Kayode’s allegations

Fani-Kayode alleged that, “Senator Dino Melaye, the spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar PCO, said, All the PDP Governors spent money to get Senator Iyorchia Ayu elected as National Chairman.

“This is a grave and serious matter. It is a public confession of a criminal offence made by a senior figure within the PDP cabal that committed the said offence.

“It follows that Ayu’s election was a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper