Tobi Amusan returns to winning ways in Berlin





By Efosa Taiwo

It was another crown on Sunday for Nigerian sprinter Tobi Amusan as she won in the women’s 100mH at the 2022 ISTAF World Continental Tour Silver meeting in Berlin.

Amusan, this year already, has won gold at rhe World Athletics Championship in Oregon, and repeated the victorious feat at the 2022 Commonwealth games in the United Kingdom.

She won in a time of 12.45 seconds outpacing American two-time world junior champion, Tia Jones who came in second with a time of 12.58 while Megan Tapper won bronze with a time of 12.66 seconds.

Reacting to her victory, Amusan said she still has rooms for improvement.

“It has been a long season, but I am still alive. I just wanted to finish strong today. I was here to execute.

“I need to work on what I need to work on, but it is alright. There is always room for improvement. I need to improve my start and my finish.

“I will race again in Zurich. Today we had a great competitive field. My goal was to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper