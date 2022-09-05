Wizkid, Tems, others shine at The Headies 2022 [Full list of winners]





Wizkid and Tems

Nigerian Singers, Wizkid and Tems shine at the 15th annual The Headies Awards, held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on Sunday.

Apart from their two joint awards (“Essence” won song of the year and best R&B single), Wizkid won album of the year for Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition), while Tems won best female artiste and best R&B album for If Orange Was a Place.

Meanwhile, Olamide, Wizkid, Davido, Burna, BNXN, Adekunle Gold, others also won individual awards at the event which took place outside Nigeria for the first time.

See the full list of winners below.

Best Rap Album – Olamide (Carpe Diem)

Best Collaboration – Wizkid feat. Tems (Essence)

Best R ‘n’ B Single – Wizkid feat. Tems (Essence)

Album of the Year – Wizkid (Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition)

Best Afrobeat Album – Wizkid (Made in Lagos)

Songwriter of the Year – Adekunle Gold (Sinner).

Best Music Video – TG Omori (Champion – Fireboy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper