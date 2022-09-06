5 dead, 4 rescued in canoe mishap





.

The Police Command in Jigawa has confirmed the death of five persons in a canoe mishap that occurred in Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Dutse on Monday.

Shiisu said that the incident occurred on Friday at about 7 p.m., when a locally made canoe conveying nine passengers capsized in a river in the area.

“The incident happened at Martaba village Gwaram LGA of Jigawa State, while the passengers were returning home after attending Juma’at prayer.

“On receipt of the report, a team of policemen rushed to the scene where four of the passengers; one Barkeji aged 60 and three others, all of Martaba village were rescued alive.

“And with the aid of local divers, five bodies were recovered, they are; Lukateru, 60, Musa, 50, Sale, 50, Alhaji Shuaibu, 60 and Dogo, 50, all of Darazau herdsmen settlement camp in Bauchi State,” Shiisu said.

He added that the remains of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper