Brain drain: Counsel young doctors, FG tells NMA





By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The federal government has called on the Nigerian Medical Association to advise young doctors against relocating out of the country considering the important role they play in the society.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Yemi-Esan have the charge yesterday when the body paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Yemi-Esan said young doctors need to be reminded that it is not a bed of roses out there and that Nigerian government has done a lot for them by sponsoring their education.

She added that the rate at which resident doctors travel abroad to practice without serving the country is a cause for concern, stating that the Nigerian Medical Association is a good platform to counsel them.

While responding to their demands for increased hazard allowances, Dr Yemi-Esan, enjoined them to be reasonable and enquired if the resident doctors, in public corporations are also doing hazardous work. She added that government has done a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper