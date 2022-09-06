The game has changed, says IPoB, vows to arrest, prosecute criminals





By Nwafor Sunday

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has vowed to arrest and prosecute criminals in the south-east region.

The group disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful on Tuesday.

IPOB said that the game has changed, warning everyone in the region to desist from committing crime.

The statement reads: “We the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership and command of our indefatigable Liberator Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU wish to state unequivocally and to all and sundry in Biafraland that IPOB will soon commence arrest and prosecution of the destructive elements in our society.

“This new initiative of IPOB is to prepare descent and responsive citizenry in preparation for the birth of a New Nation of Biafra where law and order will be a norm. The new Nation of Biafra will soon emerged and nobody born of a woman can change or stop its coming.

“We are alerting everybody…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper