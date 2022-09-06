Why Obaseki invited me for dinner – Etinosa Idemudia





By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia disclosed that she met the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and his wife, Betsy.

The Nigerian artiste said this, Monday, in an overwhelming post she made on Instagram.

The screen goddess said the meeting happened at the Edo Film Festival where other celebrities like Mercy Aigbe were recognised for their impacts on the movie industry.

Idemudia who felt honoured at the festival said the governor and the Edo State First Lady congratulated and invited her for dinner.

She took to her Instagram page to express her appreciation for how her hard work and sleepless nights have finally paid off.

She said: “What an honor. Not only did I receive an award last night but I was congratulated in person and invited to a dinner by the Executive Governor and the amiable and graceful First Lady of Edo State, His excellency…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper