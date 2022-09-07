Again, Burna Boy drags Wizkid and Davido

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy has once again dragged fellow superstars, Wizkid and Davido while replying to a Twitter user.

In what is seen as a swipe at the music stars, The African Giant didn’t take likely the online assault targeted at him by the Twitter user as he gave the controversial response.

In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote “If he(Wizkid) wasn’t my guy, I’d have banged(punched) him in the face on sight so his Twitter jokers realize I’m not Davido.

“But Alhamdullilah I know better and I’m matured enough to know he (Wizkid) is not you”

Burna Boy’s tweet was a reply to a comment from an anonymous Twitter user.

The user commented on the number of certifications Burna Boy has. The Grammy-winner proceeded to list out the certifications for his Grammy-nominated ‘African Giant’ album as a correction to the ignorant and misguided user.

Burna Boy got infuriated when another user commented that his ‘African Giant’ doesn’t have…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

