Channel fuel subsidy fund to Universities, Ben Akabueze, DG, Budget Office tells FG

By Sebastine Obasi

Ben Akabueze, Director General of the Budget office of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has advised the Federal Government to channel the trillions of Naira spent on fuel subsidy to university education in Nigeria to stem the tide of incessant strikes.

Speaking on Arise TV’s Global Business Report, the Director General said: “The truth is public servants need to be paid far better than they are now. It’s like the ongoing issue regarding ASUU and the pay for lecturers. I haven’t come across anyone in government who thinks that lecturers are adequately paid or who thinks lecturers should not be paid significantly more. The crux of the (ASUU) matter is the ability to pay. It is why this matter has dragged on because government has refused to commit to a number that it does not have the ability to pay.”

When asked if fuel subsidies can be redirected to ASUU, as well as increment in the pay of government staff,





Source: Vanguard Newspaper