Crude oil refiners task CBN on intervention fund





By Sebastine Obasi

To encourage local refining of petroleum products, the Crude Oil Refiners Association of Nigeria (CORAN), the umbrella body of indigenous crude oil refiners has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), to create crude refinery intervention fund like that of Agricultural Credit Fund or the Pharmaceutical Fund domiciled at the CBN.

The Association which made the appeal during their visit to the leadership of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) in Abuja believes such fund will drive effective business operations in-country

CORAN also appealed to the Authority to ensure that all incentives that were given to Dangote Refinery are also extended to other refineries.

It urged NNPC/NMDPRA and NUPRC to engage with the licensed modular refineries in order to develop an appropriate commercial model that would guarantee reliable feedstock

In their presentation to NMDPRA, made by Olusegun Ilori, its…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper