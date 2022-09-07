Falana sues FG, Nass over absence of CCTV at Kuje prisons





By Innocent Anaba, Lagos

Activist and lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and Controller General of Prisons before a Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, for failing to provide monitoring devices, close circuit television, CCTV, and other instruments of restraint at the Kuje Prison, Abuja, which was attacked by insurgents in July, and freed over 600 inmates, including 64 Boko Haram terrorists.

Falana, in the suit, is praying the court to determine “Whether the defendants are not under a legal obligation to provide monitoring devices, close circuit television and other instruments of restraint at Prisons in line with Section 28 (1) of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act.

*Whether the defendants are not under a legal obligation to establish and maintain a fully equipped armed squad, intelligence at prisons, in line with Section 28 (2) of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act.

He is further praying the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper