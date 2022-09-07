‘I get class’ – Goya Menor mocks Portable over Headies award





Goya Menor, Portable

By Ada Osadebe

Fast-rising Nigerian Street Hop singer, Bright Goya, popularly called Goya Menor has mocked Zah Zoo Zeh crooner, Habeeb Okikiola widely known as Portable for saying he was hyped.

Goya, on Tuesday, via Instagram said he has a class in street hop music because he has a degree and almost got a First Class as an undergraduate.

He, then, stated that he could not be in the same league with Portable.

Portable has earlier insulted Goya in a recent video for receiving a Headies award by saying he was being deceived into going into music.

Recall that Goya won Best Street Hop Award at the Headies which was held at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta, Georgia, the United States on Sunday.

Portable, earlier nominated was removed…





