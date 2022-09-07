



By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

E-payment service provider, Interswitch has flagged off a new brand campaign, #NeverStop to project itself as a pioneer and enabler of growth and development of fintech and payments across Africa.

Interswitch has helped in driving payments and e-commerce growth across Africa since 20 years it opened shop in the country.

So, while the new brand campaign is to amplify the brand’s progressive outlook as a frontier-driving company which keeps pushing boundaries and facilitating the creation of new ecosystems that help businesses and individuals scale and thrive, it is also to commemorate its 20 years anniversary.

Founder & Group CEO of the company, Mitchell Elegbe, said: “As we mark 20, there is quite a lot of excitement within Interswitch, but also some deep reflection as we look back on the journey of the last two decades.

It’s been 20 years of transforming Africa’s digital economy. Interswitch was founded to solve a social…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper