Ogun PDP not divided, says Showunmi 





The factional Governorship Candidate of the PDP in Ogun, Otunba Segun Showunmi, says all stakeholders and members of the party will accept the Court’s verdict on its authentic 2023 flagbearer.

Showunmi in statement in Lagos on Tuesday, said there was no division in Ogun PDP.

He expressed optimism and confidence that he would be on the ballot in the governorship election in the state.

Showumi expressed this belief following the Abuja Court of Appeal’s Consequential Order, dismissing the ruling of a lower court over jurisdiction to hear the suit between him, the PDP and others.

The governorship hopeful noted that his campaign ahead of the governorship race would fully begin on Sept. 28, adding that his style would be issues-based.

Showunmi, a former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation in 2019, said that he would be running a “new deal” that would transform Ogun if elected.

While reteirating his acceptance of party…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper